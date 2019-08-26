‘We are back!’: Joe Arpaio announces bid for ‘unprecedented 7th term’ as Maricopa County Sheriff

Sheriff Joe Arpaio wants his old job back, and he’s preparing for a “bruising, bitter campaign.”

Arpaio announced his seventh bid for Maricopa County, Arizona sheriff on Sunday, hoping to return to the post he once held for 24 years, from 1993 through 2016.

“On this day, August 25, 2019, after consultation and approval from my wife of 61 years, Ava, I have decided to run to be re-elected sheriff,” Arpaio said in a news release. “Watch out world! We are back!”

Arpaio announced his 2020 bid on his wife’s birthday, the same day President Trump pardoned the sheriff for “a scurrilous misdemeanor contempt charge filed by President Obama’s administration,” according to the release.

"The last four years have proven to be a time of lost opportunities to continue the kind of tough policing this county needs," Arpaio said. "Once back in the office, I will use my position to restore pride in our law enforcement ranks, not only here, in the fourth-largest county in America, but across the country."