USA Today Article: ‘Terrifying’ That Texas Churchgoers Were Armed When They Were Attacked

USA Today is facing blowback over an op-ed they published from Arizona Republic blogger Elvia Diaz, who wrote that it was “terrifying” that members of the West Freeway Church of Christ in Texas were armed when a man stormed the church and opened fire on congregants.

Diaz wrote in response to hero Jack Wilson’s heroic actions in taking down the shooter only a few seconds after the shooter opened fire, “Unfortunately, that kind of split-second heroism has been turned into a PR tool by gun advocates. ”

Diaz continued by criticizing the other armed churchgoers who responded to the attack, saying that it was “terrifying” that nothing is known about them.

Diaz falsely claimed that the real story behind the incident was not Wilson’s heroism.

Diaz pulled a Joe Biden and essentially attacked the fact that Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that allows people in churches to be armed. – READ MORE