MANAFORT’S JUDGE IS UNDER FEDERAL PROTECTION AFTER WAVE OF THREATS

Judge T.S. Ellis III revealed in open court Friday that he has received death threats relating to his presiding over Paul Manafort’s trial for bank and tax fraud at a federal court in Alexandria, Virginia.

The judge has since retained the protection of the U.S. Marshals Service.

“I have the marshal’s protection,” Ellis said. “I don’t even go to the hotel alone. I won’t even reveal the name of the hotel.”

“I had no idea this case excited this emotion in the public,” he added.

Ellis made the comments after a coalition of news organizations — including The Washington Post, The New York Times, the Associated Press, CNN, NBC, Politico and BuzzFeed — requested the names and addresses of jurors seated for Manafort's case.

After Nearly Two Hours Of Instructions By Judge Ellis, The Jury Began To Deliberate Thursday Morning In The Tax Evasion And Bank Fraud Case Against Paul Manafort.

The jury is comprised of 6 men and 6 women and it is unclear how long it will take for the jury to vote.

Judge Ellis told the jury to take as much or as little time as they need, but there are a lot of exhibits so they’ve asked and gotten OK to use a bigger room, reported Josh Gerstein of Politico.

#ManafortTrial Update – The jury has submitted a note to the court. — Brandi Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) August 16, 2018

Jurors want clarification on ‘reasonable doubt.’

Jury Trial Questions: Is one required to file an FBAR if they own less than 50 percent of the company and no signatory authority? Define shelf company. Can you redefine reasonable doubt? Can the exhibit list be amended to include the indictment? — Brandi Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) August 16, 2018

Deliberations will resume tomorrow.

Deliberations will resume tomorrow. #ManafortTrial — Brandi Buchman (@BBuchman_CNS) August 16, 2018

BREAKING: Jury in Manafort case sends note asking for legal definitions on filing requirements for overseas accounts, also for clarification on 'reasonable doubt.' Suggests jurors may not view case as a slam dunk. Story TK — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) August 16, 2018

Via legal reporter for Politico Josh Gerstein: Jury in Manafort case sends note asking for legal definitions on filing requirements for overseas accounts, also for clarification on 'reasonable doubt.' Suggests jurors may not view case as a slam dunk.