TRAPPED: Democrat Senator Bill Nelson Lied Or Released Classified Intel, Reports Suggest

Earlier this month Nelson told Steve Bousquet of the Tampa Bay Times that “the Russians are in Florida’s records” — a claim that is starting to cause Nelson a lot of problems.

On Friday, The Washington Post fact-checked Nelson’s claim and gave him “Four Pinocchios,” which signals a “whopper,” a gross or blatant lie, the worst possible rating handed out by the newspaper when they fact-check claims.

“Nelson, however, went on to make a specific and alarming claim several times: that Russia currently has access to Florida’s election systems and could purge voters from the rolls,” The Post’s fact-check concluded. “Not a single speck of evidence backs him up, and we have serious doubts whether the classified information he cited even exists.”

Florida officials added that DHS and FBI officials told them that they have “no information that corroborates Senator Nelson’s statement.”

Nelson also misquoted a letter that he and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) wrote on July 2 to a Florida election official warning about the need to strengthen election infrastructure.

(…)

So, based on all the information that is currently available, Nelson appears to have either made a false claim when he stated that “the Russians are in Florida’s records” or leaked classified information.- READ MORE

Sen. Bill Nelson (D-fl) Is Pushing To Ban Guns That Have Been Illegal Since The 1988 Passage Of The Undetectable Firearms Act.

He is seeking to ban them all over again as part of the Democrat onslaught against 3D gun print files.

The Miami Herald quotes Nelson saying, “Just think of the billions of dollars we spend trying to protect national security. And now, suddenly there is going to be published on the internet the plans for making a gun that can evade the detection systems in airports and seaports and all of these governmental buildings as well as some sports stadiums.”

On August 1, Breitbart News explained that the Democrat push against 3D gun print files is by and large a misinformation campaign. This is because the 3D print files in question are often files for making gun parts, rather than entire firearms.

In other words, a person who owns an AR-15 upper, which contains the bolt carrier group and barrel, would use a 3D printer to make a lower, which holds the trigger and hammer. In this scenario the gun is still 80 percent metal and by no means something that can “evade the detection systems in airports.”

Moreover, if someone does intend the construction of a gun that is wholly plastic and capable of bypassing an airport detection system they are already forbidden by law from doing so. The Undetectable Firearms Act (1988) made it illegal to “manufacture, import, sell, ship, deliver, possess, transfer, or receive any firearm: (1) which is not as detectable as the Security Exemplar (after the removal of grips, stocks, and magazines) by walk-through metal detectors calibrated and operated to detect the Exemplar; or (2) of which any major component, when subjected to inspection by x-ray machines commonly used at airports, does not generate an image that accurately depicts the shape of the component.” – READ MORE