    Donald Trump: ‘I’ve Never Respected’ John Brennan

    President Donald Trump Said Friday He Never Respected Former Cia Director John Brennan, Which Was Partially Why He Withdrew His Security Clearance.

    He denied that he was trying to silence Brennan, a frequent critic of the president.

    “There’s no silence,” Trump said. “In many cases, I’ve given him a bigger voice. Many people don’t even know who he is.”

    He said he was fine with giving Brennan a bigger voice because he enjoyed tackling with critics.

    “I’ve never respected him,” Trump said.

    He cited Sen. Richard Burr’s criticism of Brennan for not briefing Congress if he believed that the president was colluding with Russia. – READ MORE

     

    Brennan has been busy bashing President Donald Trump, as per usual, and claimed that being stripped of his no-longer-necessary security clearance is somehow Trump attempting “to suppress freedom of speech (and) punish critics.”

    In response, Paronto fired off a tweet at Brennan that shone a very bright spotlight onto Brennan’s tweet-mentioned “principles.” In his sights was the horror show of what happened in the aftermath of Benghazi:

    Paronto is also not the only hero taking aim at Brennan in recent days, either. Navy SEAL Robert J. O’Neill, known as the killer of terrorist kingpin Osama Bin Laden, has also taken his turn. When Obama lackey Ben Rhodes called Brennan the “point person” responsible for Bin Laden’s demise, O’Neill understandably objected to the claim.- READ  MORE

    President Donald Trump said he never respected former CIA director John Brennan, which was partially why he withdrew his security clearance.

