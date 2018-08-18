Donald Trump: ‘I’ve Never Respected’ John Brennan

President Donald Trump Said Friday He Never Respected Former Cia Director John Brennan, Which Was Partially Why He Withdrew His Security Clearance.

He denied that he was trying to silence Brennan, a frequent critic of the president.

“There’s no silence,” Trump said. “In many cases, I’ve given him a bigger voice. Many people don’t even know who he is.”

He said he was fine with giving Brennan a bigger voice because he enjoyed tackling with critics.

“I’ve never respected him,” Trump said.

He cited Sen. Richard Burr’s criticism of Brennan for not briefing Congress if he believed that the president was colluding with Russia. – READ MORE

Brennan has been busy bashing President Donald Trump, as per usual, and claimed that being stripped of his no-longer-necessary security clearance is somehow Trump attempting “to suppress freedom of speech (and) punish critics.”

In response, Paronto fired off a tweet at Brennan that shone a very bright spotlight onto Brennan’s tweet-mentioned “principles.” In his sights was the horror show of what happened in the aftermath of Benghazi:

My principles are greater than clearances too John, especially when you and the @CIA kool-aid drinkers punished us for not going along with the Benghazi cover-up story in order to protect you, @HillaryClinton ‘s & @BarackObama ‘s failures. You put your politics before us. https://t.co/qWFWujKthL — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) August 16, 2018

Don’t you worry your pretty balding head about the youth John. As long as they’re Servicemen, Servicewomen and law enforcement out there who are willing to sacrifice their lives for others there are plenty of role models out there better than @KingJames or lying @CIA directors https://t.co/qkJCjBZWfp — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) August 16, 2018

..Or caught lying to congress OR caught spying on Pres. candidates OR caught using their positions to influence US elections OR caught fabricating stories about attacks on US personnel in Libya OR providing weapons to ISIS backed militias in Syria ..should I go on @JohnBrennan ? https://t.co/Vk6ui6SmR7 — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) August 17, 2018

But the left wing elitist feels it necessary to lecture conservatives , including the President , about honor & integrity. @JohnBrennan #NoHonor #NoIntegrity #Leftisthack https://t.co/3Vdl3EHPwt — Kris Paronto (@KrisParonto) August 17, 2018

Paronto is also not the only hero taking aim at Brennan in recent days, either. Navy SEAL Robert J. O’Neill, known as the killer of terrorist kingpin Osama Bin Laden, has also taken his turn. When Obama lackey Ben Rhodes called Brennan the “point person” responsible for Bin Laden’s demise, O’Neill understandably objected to the claim.- READ MORE