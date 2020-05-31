Man with ‘Trump’ on his car beaten by activists protesting death of George Floyd in Minneapolis: report

The second day of protests in Minneapolis over the death of a black man, George Floyd — who died after a white police officer held him down with a knee to his neck for several minutes during detainment — erupted into looting and vandalism, and a man who appeared to be a Trump supporter was beaten by activists.

Reporter Karen Scullin of KMSP-TV was at the scene of the demonstration for several hours on Wednesday and live-tweeted what she witnessed. She noted that the crowd continued to build throughout the day despite the official protest not starting until 5:00 p.m.

Within an hour, Scullin tweeted, “Getting bad out here,” adding, “the 3rd precinct is being destroyed.”

Scullin included footage of looting and acts of vandalism before reporting, “protestors destroying a car that says Trump on it. Driver out walking around. After taking a few punches he was helped to his smashed up vehicle and drove off with people still throwing things.” – READ MORE

