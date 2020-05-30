MINN. GOVERNOR & MAYOR LIED: Jail records Show Most Arrested in Minneapolis Riots Live in Minnesota

The overwhelming majority of people arrested in connection with the Minneapolis unrest have Minnesota addresses, a search of the online Hennepin County Jail log shows.

Of the 45 people arrested for rioting, unlawful assembly, stolen property, burglary or robbery on May 29 and May 30 so far, 38 had Minnesota addresses, according to publicly available jail records reviewed by FOX 9.

#NEW: Jail logs contradict claims made by MN Gov. Walz and the Mayors of Saint Paul and Minneapolis, who said the majority of violent protestors were from out of state. https://t.co/flCMvX2MCn — Jennifer Franco (@jennfranconews) May 30, 2020

Six had out-of-state address, and one person didn’t have address information listed.

I'd like to see the list of people arrested.

But Mayor Skinny Jeans isn't going to release it so his claims can be verified.

Don't take the word of this Soy Latte in Minneapolis. https://t.co/UZ1LFFlyBf — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) May 30, 2020

City and state officials have repeatedly said over the past day that most rioters are from out of state. Gov. Tim Walz said Saturday morning that as many as 80 percent of the people were outsiders.

Minnesota Gov. Walz estimates that about 80% of those being destructive are from outside the state: “Our heart and our solidarity are with folks who understand what happened Monday night to George Floyd … But these folks are not them.” pic.twitter.com/4wHWG6ldyM — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 30, 2020

The 45 people reviewed by FOX 9 were arrested by Minneapolis Police, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, University of Minnesota Police, or Minnesota State Patrol. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --