Trump To Expel Thousands Of Chinese Grad Students In U.S. Who Have Ties To Chinese Military Schools

The Trump administration is expected to expel thousands of Chinese graduate students that are in the United States and who have ties to Chinese military schools. The expected order comes as U.S. intelligence officials continue to warn of spying by Chinese nationals at U.S. universities and in science and technology fields.

“American officials are discussing ways to punish China for its passage of a new national security law intended to enable crackdowns in Hong Kong, but the plans to cancel student visas were under consideration before the crisis over the law, which was announced last week by Chinese officials,” The New York Times reported Thursday. “Administrators and teachers have been briefed in recent years by the F.B.I. and the Justice Department on potential national security threats posed by Chinese students, especially ones working in the sciences.”

The Times added that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed the plans with President Donald Trump earlier this week during a meeting at the White House.

The move comes as the Department of Justice has announced numerous arrests in recent weeks of people working in the U.S. who were allegedly being paid by China’s Thousand Talents Plan, which allegedly pays high-level scientific and technology talent to steal trade secrets from other countries and bring them to China to further China’s scientific development, economic prosperity and national security. – READ MORE

