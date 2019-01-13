Man whose Trump 2020 flag was vandalized gets replacement, holds raising ceremony

A Vermont man whose Trump 2020 flag was torn down and burned by vandals last year has been replaced by the presidential administration, and he plans to raise it with quite the celebration.

Gus Klein, a military veteran and resident of Burlington, Vermont, made headlines back in November when his story went viral. His Trump 2020 flag was snatched from his front porch, burned and left destroyed for he and his wife Anne-Marie to discover the next morning.

Eric Trump caught wind of the incident and promised a new flag would be sent to Klein. Soon after, he received a call from the Trump campaign headquarters.

“He said, ‘Mr. Klein, you shut down the whole campaign team for the whole day. We have been looking for you,'” Klein told WCAX.

It took a while, but Klein has finally received his new flag, along with a handful of surprises he plans to pass down for generations to come. There were a number of flags, t-shirts, campaign buttons and even a hat signed by President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.

“I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe it,” Klein said. “So this is going to be like a family heirloom.” – READ MORE