WATCH: Ted Cruz Has Hilarious Description for Pelosi and Schumer’s Response to Trump’s Immigration Address

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) gave a somewhat awkward address on Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) seemed to voice what a lot of people were thinking while watching it.

Perhaps one of the funniest descriptions came from Cruz, who, during a Daily Caller video, suggested that the Democratic leaders looked like hostages to the more extreme wing of their party.

“I am virtually certain that Nancy is blinking S.O.S. as Chuck Schumer is talking,” Cruz said. “They’re hostage to the extreme, the radicals, to the crazies in their party, and they’re not listening to the American people.”

He described their response video as “one of the most frightening things I’ve ever seen.” – READ MORE