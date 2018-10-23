Man Who Told 9/11 Widow Her ‘Husband Should F***ing Rot In The Grave’ Gets Small Taste Of Justice

The man who verbally accosted a 9/11 widow at a flash “Law and Order” demonstration on October 13 has been fired from his job, confirmed Self Enhancement, Inc. via social media on Saturday.

WATCH THIS ANIMAL: Antifa protester tells 9/11 NYPD widow “YOUR HUSBAND SHOULD FUC*ING ROT IN THE GRAVE”; Occured in downtown Portland, Oregon pic.twitter.com/5ElvFlNTBU — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 18, 2018

The anti-police protester in the viral video, identified as former data specialist at Self Enhancement, Inc. Steve Wilson, told the widow that the NYPD are “a bunch of sodomizers, f***ing sodomizing immigrants with their bully sticks” and said her husband should “f***ing rot in the grave.

Steve Wilson is no longer an employee of SEI. His behavior does not represent the values of our organization or the high expectations that we have for our employees. pic.twitter.com/5v3fH4ENMX — Self Enhancement Inc (@SelfEnhancement) October 21, 2018

“Steve Wilson is no longer an employee of SEI. His behavior does not represent the values of our organization or the high expectations that we have for our employees,” the company wrote in a tweet.- READ MORE