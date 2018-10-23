    True Pundit

    Politics

    Man Who Told 9/11 Widow Her ‘Husband Should F***ing Rot In The Grave’ Gets Small Taste Of Justice

    Posted on by
    Share:

    The man who verbally accosted a 9/11 widow at a flash “Law and Order” demonstration on October 13 has been fired from his job, confirmed Self Enhancement, Inc. via social media on Saturday.

    The anti-police protester in the viral videoidentified as former data specialist at Self Enhancement, Inc. Steve Wilson, told the widow that the NYPD are “a bunch of sodomizers, f***ing sodomizing immigrants with their bully sticks” and said her husband should “f***ing rot in the grave.

    “Steve Wilson is no longer an employee of SEI. His behavior does not represent the values of our organization or the high expectations that we have for our employees,” the company wrote in a tweet.- READ MORE

    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: