PREVIOUSLY DEPORTED ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS USING CARAVAN TO SNEAK BACK INTO US

Many of the thousands of migrants streaming north through Mexico in a so-called “caravan” have been deported from the U.S. before, and they have joined the group in hopes of slipping back into America undetected by authorities at the southwest border.

As they continue to trek northward, previously deported migrants make no secret of their intentions to cross the southwest border illegally.

“That’s just how it is,” caravan migrant Imner Anthony Fuentes told WaPo.

Fuentes said he had been deported six times, most recently five months ago from Birmingham, Alabama.

“They catch you, and you try to get back,” he said. – READ MORE