Man Who Recorded Attack on Driver: Portland ‘like Walking in Third World Country’

A man who filmed rioters brutally assaulting another man Sunday in Portland said the incident was “extremely violent.”

“Sometimes I forget I’m walking the streets of an American city in the Northwest. Sometimes it feels like you’re walking in a Third World country,” Drew Hernandez told Fox News.

The victim was possibly defending a transgender woman who was reportedly being beaten and robbed by Black Lives Matter protesters when they turned their attention to him and his female companion, the outlet noted.

Hernandez said the man got into his truck and drove away when the attack occurred.

“I think he just felt extremely threatened. They chased him… until he finally crashed. When they finally caught up to him, they went nuts,” he explained.

Journalist Andy Ngô tweeted a series of graphic videos Monday showing the events just after the crash. – READ MORE

