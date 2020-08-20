Study: 12 Percent of Voters in Virginia Could Be Registered Illegally

Up to 12 percent of registered voters in Virginia could be on the rolls illegally, according to a new white paper circulating among officials at the Department of Justice’s front office and members of Congress.

Using data from one Virginia county’s jury pools, which are largely drawn from voter registration rolls, the study conducted by the National Election Integrity Task Force, found that 3 percent of the prospective jury pool—a total of 12,917 people—were ineligible to serve due to self-reporting as non-citizens, who are not allowed to vote under federal law. One percent self-reported as convicted felons, who are also ineligible to vote. An additional 2 percent were “likely unlawful participants due to self-reporting as non-English speaking,” and another 6 percent “are worthy of further investigation due to the undeliverability, and non-response, to the solicitation for jury duty, which is a crime in Virginia.”

Taken together and extrapolating the data, the authors estimate up to 12 percent of voters in the entire state of Virginia could be registered illegally. “At this point in time, the entire Virginia voting roll should be considered untrustworthy and invalid,” the paper argues.

The study calls for a federal audit of the Virginia voter registration rolls and Department of Justice enforcement of voter ID laws on a state level. It comes at a time when President Donald Trump and administration officials have been raising alarms about illegal ballot activity in the 2020 election. Earlier this month, Trump said he would oppose a funding increase for the U.S. Postal Service due to concerns about fraud in universal mail-in voting. – READ MORE

