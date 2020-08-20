Bitter Hillary implies Trump stole election and will steal it again (VIDEO)

Two-time presidential campaign loser Hillary Clinton once again suggested Donald Trump stole the election in 2016 and will need an “overwhelming” defeat to prevent him from doing it again.

Clinton made the remarks during her highly anticipated speech for the Democratic National Convention (DNC) this week.

“Don’t forget, Joe and Kamala can win by 3 million votes and still lose. Take it from me. So we need numbers overwhelming, so Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory,” Hillary Clinton said during the #DemConvention. https://t.co/r8ElsYXHVO pic.twitter.com/5iyLFlNg8W — CNN (@CNN) August 20, 2020

Alluding to her own stunning loss, the former secretary of state under Barack Obama warned that President Trump could lose the popular vote and still be reelected—a rather simple concept known as the Electoral College.

“Don’t forget: Joe and Kamala can win by 3 million votes and still lose — take it from me,” Clinton grumbled. “We need numbers so overwhelming Trump can’t sneak or steal his way to victory.” – READ MORE

