Senate Vote Against Born-Alive Infants Proves Democrats Aren’t ‘Pro-Choice.’ They’re Pro-Infanticide

Presidential hopeful Kamala Harris wants to force every American to give up their private health care insurance, but she can’t get herself to support legislation that compels doctors to give an infant who survives an abortion attempt the same care they would provide any other human being. She’s merely one of 44 Democrats who voted to keep negligent homicide legal against babies marked for termination. Presidential candidates Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders all voted against Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse’s Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, as well.

Senate Democrats, unsurprisingly, struggled to find an effective way to lie about opposing a bill that prohibits the practice of euthanasia. Some of them maintained that Sasse’s bill was superfluous because all the things in it were already illegal. Others claimed that the bill would “restrict doctors from making case-by-case decisions about what is best for infants and mothers.” Still others claimed the practice never ever happens. Other Democrats, who support government intervention in every nook and cranny of human existence, argued that tough choices should only be the domain of women and their doctors, not the state. Many of them saw no conflict between these ideas and argued all these things at the very same time.

Sen. Patty Murray claimed that bill was “clearly anti-doctor, anti-woman and anti-family” and that “proponents claim it would make something illegal that is already illegal.” This is untrue, despite a full-court press from Democrats and the media. As the bill in both Virginia and New York clearly illustrate, the practice isn’t illegal. Both bills specifically provide legal protections for doctors who terminate babies who survive abortion attempts. This was the practice Governor Ralph Northam of Virginia hamfistedly explained to us on video, accidentally neglecting the standard euphemisms used to hide the horrific specifics of the procedure. In New York, abortion—and post-birth termination—of a viable, once-healthy infant is legal through the entire pregnancy, and after, for virtually any reason. The rite of abortion is so intrinsic to progressive ideology (and coffers) that not one major player on the left had the moral spine to condemn either.

