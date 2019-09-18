Man Who Accused Kevin Spacey Of Sexual Assault Is Now Dead

In a wild turn of events, the massage therapist who filed suit against actor Kevin Spacey for sexual assault has passed away.

“Lawyers for Spacey filed a ‘notice of statement noting plaintiff’s death” in the federal case on Tuesday. They said they were informed on September 11th that the masseur had “recently passed,'” reports Page Six.

The unnamed massage therapist filed suit as an anonymous John Doe in 2018, claiming that Kevin Spacey “assaulted and battered” him during a massage session in Malibu in October 2016.

“Spacey assaulted and battered plaintiff by forcing the plaintiff to touch his scrotum, testicles, and penis, grabbing plaintiff’s shoulders and pulling him in for an apparent attempted forced kiss, and grabbing plaintiff’s genitalia,” alleged the plaintiff at the time in court documents reported on by Deadline. “During these assaults, plaintiff repeatedly asked Spacey to allow him to leave, but Spacey blocked access to Spacey’s massage table and the door with his naked body.” – READ MORE