1987 Bernie Admits Medicare-For-All “Will Bankrupt The Nation” (VIDEO)

“Medicare for All” is the critical platform upon which Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is pitching his tent in this year’s 2020 Democratic Party presidential nomination campaign (oh, as well as free college, student debt writeoffs, and the green new deal).

Sanders ceaselessly shrugs off his critics that enacting such a universal healthcare system would be prohibitively expensive (not to say liberty-destroying) for a ‘free nation’.

All of which raises the question – what’s changed since 1987 when the then mayor of Burlington explained that giving everyone Medicaid for all would be too much of a financial burden for the United States to bear. – READ MORE