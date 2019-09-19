Justin Trudeau Wore Blackface, Dressed as Arab at Party

Another white liberal wearing blackface but this time also dressed like an Arab. Two insults for the price of one.

The photograph has not been previously reported. The picture was taken at an “Arabian Nights”-themed gala. It shows Trudeau, then the 29-year-old son of the late former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, wearing a turban and robes with his face, neck and hands completely darkened. The photograph appears in the 2000-2001 yearbook of West Point Grey Academy, a private day school where Trudeau was a teacher.

Earlier this month, TIME obtained a copy of the yearbook, The View, with the photograph of Trudeau in brownface from Vancouver businessman Michael Adamson, who was part of the West Point Grey Academy community. Adamson was not at the party, which was attended by school faculty, administrators and parents of students. He said that he first saw the photograph in July and felt it should be made public.

Trudeau said he wore "makeup" in high school to sing "Day-O," a Jamaican folk song famously performed by African-American singer and civil rights activist Harry Belafonte. "I deeply regret that I did that," he said.