Man Slams CNN for Thinking ‘Socialism Is Cool’ — ‘My Grandparents From the USSR Would Disagree’

CNN — “The Most Trusted Name in News,” as the slogan goes — is taking heat for claiming civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. was a socialist “before it was cool.”

The news network posted the comment in a tweet commemorating Martin Luther King Jr. Day in February:

– He's an environmental hero – He was a socialist before it was cool – He never let a political disagreement turn nasty Many Americans have turned MLK into a safe holiday mascot, but some say King still speaks in ways that go beyond civil rights https://t.co/zMBtSBfPIm pic.twitter.com/Y8gl4Kx7lP — CNN (@CNN) January 15, 2018

Alex Berezow, a microbiologist at the American Council on Science and Health whose grandparents grew up in the Soviet Union, penned a column in mid-February rebuking CNN for suggesting socialism is “cool”:

My grandmother grew up in Ukraine, which was then a part of the USSR — the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. After waking each morning, she checked to see if any of her family members died during the night. Many of her compatriots were already dead because Joseph Stalin, the Soviet leader, implemented a mass starvation program.

He said his grandmother and the Russian man who would become his grandfather were only able to escape the Soviet Union when they were kidnapped by Nazis and taken to Germany as slave laborers.- READ MORE

