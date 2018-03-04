Army canines neglected after return from Afghanistan, report says

Many dogs revered on the battlefield for their work alongside U.S. Army personnel in Afghanistan — searching for bombs and potentially saving human lives — receive anything but a hero’s welcome when they return home, a report says.

After serving overseas between 2010 and 2014, some canine companions were left in kennels up to 11 months, while others didn’t receive proper care and attention, or were put down after returning stateside, Reuters reported, citing a March 1 report from the Defense Department’s Inspector General’s Office.

And for people wanting to adopt the dogs, there were no proper screening measures in place, the report said.

#Pentagon Report: #Army Mistreated #Dogs That Served in Combat – The canines were neglected after they returned… https://t.co/odEHRH41mn — Justice for Cecil (@CecilsJustice) March 3, 2018

“The Army did not use the DOD Working Dog Management system, as required by the Joint Military Working Dog Instruction and Army Regulation 190-12,” the inspector general said in its report, Reuters reported. – READ MORE

