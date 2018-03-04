True Pundit

Jeanine Pirro: Jeff Sessions ‘lost his prosecutorial balls’ (VIDEO)

Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro condemned Attorney General Jeff Sessions for not taking the steps to reopen the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

While guest hosting “Hannity” on Fox News on Friday, Pirro suggested that Sessions “lost his prosecutorial balls” while serving in the U.S. Senate, which is why he hasn’t appointed a second special counsel to investigate Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and her involvement in the Uranium One controversy.

“This guy was a prosecutor, a United States attorney, you are looking and reading at the same things were all reading,” Pirro said while questioning why Sessions hasn’t taken any action on Clinton. – READ MORE

