Man Shot by Police in Kenosha Was Wanted for Sexual Assault

Jacob Blake, the 29-year-old black man shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, was wanted on charges of sexual assault, among others, according to the Associated Press.
The AP reported Monday: Online court records indicate Kenosha County prosecutors charged Blake on July 6 with third-degree sexual assault, trespassing and disorderly conduct in connection with domestic abuse. An arrest warrant was issued for Blake the following day.
The records contain no further details and do not list an attorney for Blake.
Another article from 2015 describes a Jacob Blake, aged 24, who had to be subdued by a police dog after he resisted arrest following an armed altercation in a bar. – READ MORE
