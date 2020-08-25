Immigrant Who Escaped Communist Cuba: Democrats Are Doing To America What Castro Did To Cuba (VIDEO)

Maximo Alvarez, an immigrant who escaped communist Cuba, warned Americans during the Republican National Convention on Monday night that he sees in the Democratic Party many of the things he saw in Cuba.

“I know all about the past. I’ll never forget my own. My family has fled totalitarianism and communism. More than once. First my dad from Spain, then from Cuba,” Alvarez said. “I’m speaking to you today because my family is done abandoning what we’ve rightfully earned. There is no place to hide.”

“I’m speaking to you today because I’ve seen people like this before. I’ve seen movements like this before. I’ve seen ideas like this before and I’m here to tell you, we cannot let them take over our country,” he said. “I heard the promises of Fidel Castro. And I can never forget all those who grew up around me, who looked like me, who could have been me, who suffered and starved and died because they believed those empty promises. They swallowed the communist poison pill.” – READ MORE

