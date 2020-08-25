Eyewitness Says as Many as 20,000 Unverified Absentee Ballots Counted in Detroit Primary

An eyewitness told The Kyle Olson Show that as many as 20,000 unverified absentee ballots in Detroit were fed through machines and counted during the August 4 primary.

In a segment released exclusively to Breitbart News before airing on Saturday, Michigan Republican Party-appointed poll challenger Bob Cushman said it was chaotic while absentee ballots were being counted in downtown on primary night in Detroit, a city known for voting heavily Democrat

Cushman said he is concerned about election integrity and signed up to be an observer.

He noted that a car with Ohio license plates was driven into the large facility. Cushman said he did not know what the purpose was, but he suspected “that car was somebody that was delivering ballots. It just seemed a little odd.”

(…)

“This is just my estimate,” he told The Kyle Olson Show, “but I would guess there were 10,000 to 20,000 after 2:00 a.m. — could have been more.”

Cushman thought election officials should go back to analyze what ballots were counted after the procedures were suspected and throw those votes out.

All of this is potentially consequential given the narrow 10,704-vote victory Donald Trump won in 2016 and the expected close margin anticipated in 2020. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --