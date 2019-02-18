Rosenstein agreed to wear a wire because the DOJ and FBI were ‘in open rebellion’ after Comey firing: Ex-DOJ official

Former Department of Justice official Matt Miller told MSNBC on Monday that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s decision to write the memo firing FBI Director James Comey threw the DOJ into “open revolt”, which led to him offering to wear a wire to record President Donald Trump in an aborted plan to remove the president using the 25th Amendment.

Miller’s remark came during a larger discussion of the FBI’s investigation into President Donald Trump after fellow guest, former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance, argued that Rosenstein had done nothing wrong by trying to “find out the truth” after the president “appear[ed] to be falling within the orbit of a foreign leader.

Miller agreed, and added that Trump had made Rosenstein look so bad to his DOJ and FBI staff, he was practically forced to go to extreme lengths.

“He’d only been on the position two weeks or so when he wrote that memo justifying Comey’s firing,” Miller said. “He didn’t know how it was going to blow up in his face.”

