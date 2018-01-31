White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney to the Swamp: ‘I Told You So’ (VIDEO)

White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney is reveling in the success of his administration’s economic agenda.

Speaking Tuesday morning on the Fox Business Network, Mulvaney touted the rapid pace of job growth in the United States — levels of which Democratic critics previously claimed were not attainable.

“Yes, in fact, it will give me a chance to do one of those rare things that politicians love to do which is tell everybody I told you so,” he said when asked by host Maria Bartiromo if the administration will discuss the current state of the economy.

Boosted by GOP tax cuts, the U.S. economy is expected to grow at a pace of 2.7 percent this year. The positive news comes after the economy grew at a robust 3 percent rate for a length of time last year, according to the Washington Post, surpassing the expectations of many on the Left. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

CNN’s chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta has become known in press briefings for his head-to-head battles with White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, but on Friday, someone else took the podium to butt heads with him.

Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney addressed the press on Friday morning over the possible government shutdown.

Acosta asked him, “How can it be the Schumer shutdown when Republicans control the White House, the House and the Senate?” – READ MORE