Trump’s DOJ Creates New Task Force in Wake of Mueller Indictments

A new cybersecurity task force has been created to help combat the global cyber threat after Russian nationalists were indicted for trying to interfere with the 2016 election.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions signed the memorandum last Friday to create the Cyber-Digital Task Force to try and confront people and agencies who might try to meddle with U.S. elections.

“The Internet has given us amazing new tools that help us work, communicate, and participate in our economy, but these tools can also be exploited by criminals, terrorists, and enemy governments,” Sessions said in a news release.

“At the Department of Justice, we take these threats seriously,” he continued. “That is why today I am ordering the creation of a Cyber-Digital Task Force to advise me on the most effective ways that this Department can confront these threats and keep the American people safe.” – READ MORE

