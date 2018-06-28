Bill Clinton: Trump Has Poured Poison Down America’s Throat

After nearly destroying whatever goodwill he had with the American public by defending his conduct during the Monica Lewinsky scandal, former President Bill Clinton is now back in the spotlight taking potshots at President Trump. He now says the MAGA man has poured “poison” down America’s throat.

Speaking with Trevor Noah on “The Daily Show” Tuesday night (comedians have a thing for Bubba apologetics), Clinton lamented Trump’s rhetoric since the 2016 campaign and how it has ruined America.

“It started off calling Mexicans rapists and murderers,” Clinton said to Noah in reference to the infamous 2015 speech in which President Trump said Mexico was sending drugs, crime, and rapists across the border, along with some “good people.”

“A lot of poison has been poured down America’s throat since that 2016 campaign started,” Clinton lamented.

In reference to the Red Hen restaurant owner booting WH press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders from the establishment over political differences, Clinton says he understands where Red Hen was coming from.

“It’s hard not to pour poison down people’s throat, and not have some of it come back up and bubble up,” Clinton said before going on to say he has “a lot of respect” for the restaurant’s co-owner. He also showed “respect” for Sarah Sanders.- READ MORE

