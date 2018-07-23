Man Allegedly Takes Swing at Police Officer, His Mugshot Proves Why That’s a Bad Idea

According to a police report, Joseph Pszczola was out on Memphis‘ famed Beale St. Wednesday night at the Blues City Cafe.

WHBQ-TV reports that Pszczola was “ranting and raving” inside the bar at roughly 10:30 p.m. Employees flagged down police officers on the street for help.

When officers entered the bar and asked Pszczola to leave, he instead continued to rant and rave.

One of the officers said Pszczola smelled of booze and was slurring his words.

The confrontation eventually made its way out onto the sidewalk. Pszczola continued harassing police, pushing one before attempting to punch him.

According to WHBQ, what happened next is that the officer took it upon himself to strike Pszczola in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. – READ MORE

Four members of the Jasper, Alabama police force have been suspended after they were accused of making a “white power” hand gesture.

Jasper Mayor David O’Mary said the four officers will be suspended and lose one week of pay for a photo that shows them making the “OK” hand symbol. The photo was published in the Jasper Daily Mountain Eagle on July 12 and was followed with allegations that the officers were indicating white power or white nationalism with the hand gestures.

THOUGHTS? Alabama police officers suspended for supposedly racist "white power" hand gesture – but the officers are claiming it's the "circle game" in which you trick someone into looking at the circle gesture displayed below their waist. https://t.co/jZJp2xkUJR pic.twitter.com/fLhvgflo05 — FoxNashville (@FOXNashville) July 16, 2018

Some have noted that the officers in the photo are making the “OK” sign facing downward, which is more commonly associated with a game called the “circle game.” In the circle game, whoever gets caught looking at the hand sign gets punched. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1