Fmr. ICE Director Digs Up Agency Statistics, Uses Them To Bury Wolf Comparing Agency to ISIS

So-called comedian Michelle Wolf has raised trolling for attention to a new level. Sure, the former “Daily Show” figure and host of “The Break with Michelle Wolf” on Netflix might not be like, any good at her professional calling of being funny. But she’s sure good at stunts.

And now, a viral video that equates Immigration and Customs Enforcement with the Islamic State group. Because, get it, “ICE” and “ISIS” sound similar? So abolish ICE! Or just compare its agents to terrorists, whatever gets you clicks.

Wow, ICE is … really desperate for recruits. #abolishICE pic.twitter.com/wOxn4pQX0E — The Break with Michelle Wolf (@thebreaknetflix) July 20, 2018

Former acting ICE Director Thomas Homan, needless to say, wasn’t particularly amused. In an appearance on Fox News’ “Cavuto Live” on Saturday, he called Wolf out.

“It’s the most repulsive thing I’ve seen in my 34 years. I heard you say earlier that ‘I’m angry.’ You’re damn right I’m angry because that’s repulsive and I should be outraged by that comment,” Homan said, according to The Daily Caller.

“Let me tell you, the joint terrorism task force. We are an agency that supports a joint terrorism task force with the FBI, we have the most participants of any federal agency, we investigate terrorism organizations,” he added.

“We have arrested terrorists inside the United States and deported them.”

“Yeah, ISIS who cut their heads off people. It’s just ridiculous. We’ve saved over several thousand children from drug traffickers… We’ve arrested over 2,000 child predators that have been trafficking in children for sexual exploitation and pornography,” he added. – READ MORE

Comedian Michelle Wolf compared the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency to Islamic State terrorists on Friday during her weekly Netflix show.

Wolf, who hosts “The Break with Michelle Wolf” on the streaming platform, portrayed Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen in the video.

It parodies an ICE recruitment video with “officers” making statements such as “ICE is … rooting out the foreign enemy” and “ICE is … attacking when they least expect.”

Wolf later appears in the video and states that “there’s no better representation of American values right now than ICE is.”

Wolf created controversy after taking jabs President Trump and mocking White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in April. – READ MORE

