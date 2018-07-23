Once Dismissed, Washington Post Now Thanks God for ‘Deep State’

The so-called “deep state” was once dismissed by the media as a conspiracy theory by President Donald Trump and his supporters, yet a liberal Washington Post writer and editor has fully embraced the idea in a new column Friday.

“God bless the ‘deep state’,” declared the Pulitzer-Prize winning Eugene Robinson. Despite the fact that he oddly declares “the term itself … propaganda,” Robinson nonetheless declares it a very real phenomenon made up of individuals who “[master] the details of foreign and domestic policy.”

“God bless them. With a supine Congress unwilling to play the role it is assigned by the Constitution, the deep state stands between us and the abyss,” he writes.

Because “Trump have may intentionally or unintentionally given away the store,” in his negotiations with Syria, North Korea or Russia, Robinson says “you have to root for the deep state to find out what transpired” in his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

These deep state operatives can “find ways to reverse, or at least mitigate, the damage,” according to Robinson. – READ MORE

Looking to spin the report of the Department of Justice’s Inspector General, the mainstream media has taken to making the case the Deep State, which it doesn’t believe in for the most part, acted to help Donald Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election.

No amount of quotes from FBI agents promising each other “We’ll stop this” and that an “insurance policy” exists to keep Trump from taking office seem to matter.

“DOJ Watchdog Report Takeaway: FBI Hurt Hillary Clinton, Not Donald Trump,” read the headline on HuffPost. “It’s a message that might get lost as Trump and his supporters weaponize a new inspector general’s report.”

The story, by Ryan Reilly, begins, “The Justice Department’s internal watchdog just served up a hefty dose of reality to President Donald Trump and his allies.”

Reilly provides the typical examples that follow this suggestion – Comey’s “unusual July 2016 news conference in which he faulted Clinton’s ‘extremely careless’ handling of classified information but said no reasonable prosecutor would pursue charges” and his “decision to send two letters to Congress in the final days of the 2016 campaign, setting the media aflame with speculation that Clinton could be indicted.” – READ MORE

