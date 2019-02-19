Man Allegedly Pulls Gun On Man Wearing MAGA Hat, Tells Him, ‘It’s A Good Day For You To Die’

On Saturday in Bowling Green, Kentucky, a man from Tennessee allegedly pulled a gun on a man wearing a Make America Great Again (MAGA) hat, stuck the gun in the MAGA-hat-wearing man’s face and reportedly threatened, “It’s a good day for you to die.”

The police report stated that the gun-wielding man was identified as James Phillips, 57, of Cottontown, Tennessee, according to WNKY. Phillips admitted he had given the finger to Terry Pierce and his wife, who were shopping at a Sam’s Club, as WBKO reported. WNKY added that according to the citation given Phillips, Pierce responded by giving the finger back at Phillips, prompting him to pull his gun.

Pierce told WNKY, “My wife was at Sam’s Club shopping Saturday night, and as we was walking up to the check-out line, a man approached us and flipped us off. I didn’t see the initial act; I seen him bringing his hands down and my wife had said, ‘Did he just flip us off?’ And she hollered at him, ‘Hey, did you flip me off?’ And he turned around and he done it again, and he said, “Yeah, I flipped you off because of them explicative hats you got on.’”

Pierce continued, “And when he said that, I went after him. And I went to him and I said, ‘What’s your problem, buddy?’ And he started screaming at me, so I returned the favor to him. Next thing I know, he drew a .40 caliber and stuck it in my face. Told me, he said, ‘This is a good day for you to die.’ And I asked him, I said, ‘Well, then, pull the trigger. Either put the gun down or pull the trigger’ … And he left, and when he did, I went after him. I actually, before I went after him, Sam’s Club management had come and said, ‘Did that guy pull a gun on you?’ I said, ‘Yes, he did.’ I said, ‘I’m going after him.’ They said, “No, don’t. We do not do stuff like that; we don’t want you having nothing to do with that.’ I said, ‘That’s not me. I’m going after him.’” – READ MORE