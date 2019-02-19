WATCH: Vans Employee Tells 14-Year-Old Boy Wearing MAGA Hat, ‘F*** You.’ Then Boy’s Mother Takes Charge.

On Sunday, a male employee at a Vans store in Overland Park, Kansas, saw a 14-year-old boy wearing a MAGA hat and said unprompted in the presence of the boy’s mother, “F*** you.”

Trump Derangement Syndrome is real. A Vans store employee at Oak Park Mall, Kansas told a 14-year-old "f*ck you" for wearing a MAGA hat. Let's get him fired. pic.twitter.com/PNkPqAxBci — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) February 17, 2019

That got him fired.

As first reported by The Daily Caller, the video of the subsequent exchange between the mother and the employee does not show the employee’s actual remark, but it does show the mother confronting the employee, who does not deny having made the remark. In the video, the mother says, “He did nothing to you. And what did you say to my son, to my fourteen-year-old son?”

The employee responds, “I’m sure he’s heard it before.”

The mom takes charge, saying, “Where’s your manager? Let’s go,” and heads for the store’s manager. She turns back and says to the employee, “You touched my child.”

The employee mutters, “I’m not touching him …”

The mother continues, "Let's go. Let's find your manager now." Once she reaches the manager, she asserts, "My son walked into the store. That gentleman first told him, 'Take off your hat.'" Referencing her son, she continues, "He said nothing to him, a fourteen-year-old child." Referring to the employee, she says, "Then he said, 'F you' to my son. My son said nothing to him. Did nothing. That is a disrespectful punk right there." Referring to her son, she concludes, "He did nothing."