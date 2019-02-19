WATCH: Ocasio-Cortez Doesn’t Understand Difference Between Berlin Wall, Border Wall

Democratic socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) suggested late last week that she does not understand the difference between the Berlin Wall and President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall.

During an Instagram live video on Friday, the freshman congresswoman said that she thought the wall was a “moral abomination. I think it’s like the Berlin Wall.”

