CDC: Firearm-Related Homicides Surged During Obama’s Last 2 Years in Office

Data From The Centers For Disease Control And Prevention Shows That Firearm-related Homicides Surged During Barack Obama’s Last Two Years In Office.

According to the CDC, “the number of firearm-related homicides was relatively stable during 2010–2014,” then firearm-related homicides sharply increased.

For example, there were 11,008 firearm-related homicides in 2014 and that number rose to 14,415 in 2016. That is a 31 percent increase.

The CDC reports that “use of firearms was the most common method [of homicide] in the United States [2010-2016], followed by the use of instruments for cutting and piercing and then suffocation.” However, if we break the category of firearms down by examining the type of gun used in each homicide, we quickly see that knives–and even fists–were more widely used than many of the specific kinds of firearms Democrats’ seek to ban. – READ MORE

Few people stretch the adage that “all publicity is good publicity” quite like David Hogg.

The polarizing teenager has taken his crusade against the Second Amendment from Parkland, Florida, to every corner of the political pop culture realm, typically to disastrous results.

(…)

Unsurprisingly, Kashuv was back in the saddle after Hogg levied a general mid-term election threat towards “anyone that takes money from the gun lobby.”

To anyone that takes money from the gun lobby get your resumés ready, November is coming 🙂 https://t.co/02CdP260VU — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) July 29, 2018

This time, however, Kashuv wasn’t defending any one specific person. He just used the opportunity to tear into Hogg’s ever-growing sense of self-importance.

You clearly don't realize that at least half of America doesn't care what you say 🙂 https://t.co/XAb4Yd0AuY — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) July 29, 2018

“You clearly don’t realize that at least half of America doesn’t care you you say,” Kashuv retorted, along with a smiley face. – READ MORE

