Male ‘feminist’ reveals shocking reversal after witnessing Dem’s attempted takedown of Kavanaugh

The essay, for The Federalist, is titled: “The Kavanaugh Smear War Broke My Decades-Long Support For Feminism.”

Albert Marrewa, a counselor with decades of experience in the feminist movement, admits he was “wholeheartedly” committed to the feminist movement, but after witnessing the far-left shift the movement has undergone in recent years, culminating with the #MeToo movement and the Kavanaugh smear campaign, he no longer identifies with the movement.

“All these years I silently stood by and watched third-wave feminism (with assistance from the radical left) methodically take a sledgehammer to Western society as a whole, and males in particular,” Marrewa wrote.

“Yet it wasn’t until I witnessed the Me Too movement snowball into an all-out, anti-male witch hunt that I realized good men were in real trouble. Astonishingly, after having been an advocate for women my entire adult life, I quickly learned I was still considered the “enemy,” simply for being a man,” he explained. – READ MORE