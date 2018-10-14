NRA to Congressional Gun Controllers: The American People Will Never Give Up Their Guns

The tweet from the NRA comes as Democrats double down on gun control as a central message for the fast-approaching midterms.

The tweet coincides with Democrat Phil Bredesen (TN) running for Senate on a gun control platform in Tennessee and Democrat Beto O’Rourke running on a gun control platform against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in Texas. Gun control legislation sponsor Kyrsten Sinema (D) is vying for a Senate seat against pro-gun Martha McSally (R) in Arizona. – READ MORE