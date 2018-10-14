Outrage erupts over Trump speech praising Civil War general – but here’s the whole story (VIDEO)

Trump told a story from the Civil War of President Abraham Lincoln dealing with the victories of confederate general Robert E. Lee.

The media reported Trump’s comments as praise for the confederate army general, implying a racist dog whistle on the part of the president in favor of the confederates. Many on the left jumped on the comments as evidence that Trump sympathized with the confederacy.

Much of the media didn’t report the conclusion of the story Trump was telling the audience.- READ MORE