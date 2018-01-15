Marine Turned Comedian Said Serving in Combat Zones Puts Life in Hollywood in Perspective

Most people know Rob Riggle as a comedian and actor, however, before he graced the silver screen, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

On Thursday, he was honored at Variety and National Geographic’s inaugural Salute to Service event, and he described how his time in the armed services prepared him for his current career.

Variety reported he explained that the Marine Corps gave him certain “intangibles” such as, “a thick skin, a can-do attitude, and getting knocked down and getting back up again.”

His time on active duty included multiple combat tours and the experience gave him the unique perspective to put things into perspective now that he’s a private citizen.

“When you’re overseas in a combat zone, there’s certain levels of problems,” the New York Daily News reported he said. “When they don’t have enough chocolate at craft services, that’s a different kind of problem. So you take everything with a grain of salt. It’s what it is.”

While he hasn’t experienced that kind of behavior, yet, if he did, he laughed and said, “I would be like, ‘Really, this is what you’re complaining about?’” – READ MORE

Barbra Streisand weighed in on the newly-signed tax reform law Thursday, explaining that she believes the GOP-led effort was deliberately set up to harm blue states, athletes, Hollywood, and the middle class.

The 75-year-old stage, screen, and music icon and frequent critic of President Donald Trump blasted the “erratic and disruptive” members of the president’s administration on her Twitter account Thursday.

“I don’t think it’s a coincidence that blue states, athletes, actors, writers, producers, and directors will be punished by this scam of a tax bill, where billionaires get billions, and the middle class gets bupkis (practically nothing) – and an eventual tax increase,” Streisand wrote.

Streisand also slammed the administration for what she called its “abuse of power, the vindictiveness, and the outright lies.” – READ MORE