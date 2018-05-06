‘Make Derby Great Again’: Kentucky Man Dons Suit Featuring Trump’s Face for Iconic Horse Race

On Saturday, at the 144th annual Kentucky Derby, people came out in droves to show off their most flamboyant looks. While Mark Lamkin left the iconic hats to the women, he made a fashion statement of his own with his Trump-inspired suit.

Lamkin, who hung out at the Derby with former “The Apprentice” contestant Chris Valletta, donned a red, white, and blue suit jacket made from a pattern of Trump’s face.

While the initial focus lands eyes on his jacket, his pants had a life of their own and featured a patriotic stars and stripes pattern, making for a combination that brings an entirely new meaning to the term “power clashing.”

It’s not the first time Lamkin walked around Kentucky covered in Trump’s face. The night before the official race, Lamkin donned a similar suit jacket but in pink and with green trousers instead.- READ MORE

