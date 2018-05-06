House releases unredacted Russia report — and it catches James Comey square in a lie on Mike Flynn

Newly unredacted portions of the House Intelligence Committee’s final report on Russia were released on Friday and they contain a bombshell relating to what former FBI Director James Comey’s told lawmakers about the bureau’s investigation into Michael Flynn.

According to Fox News, the documents show Comey told lawmakers the FBI did not believe Flynn intentionally lied about his contacts with Russian diplomats.

“Director Comey testified to the Committee that ‘the agents…discerned no physical indications of deception. They didn’t see any change in posture, in tone, in inflection, in eye contact. They saw nothing that indicated to them that he knew he was lying to them,’” the report states.

Compare the fully redacted version that came out last week to the mostly unredacted version that came out today. Do you see what DOJ/FBI tried to cover up? McCabe said they hadn’t substantiated anything against Flynn, and the ambush of Flynn at the WH was directed by Comey. pic.twitter.com/6Fc9U3kVwM — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 4, 2018

However, as the report also states, then FBI-deputy director Andrew McCabe called the Flynn case a “conundrum” because even though they knew Flynn wasn’t deceptive, his statement contradicted what they knew from a wiretapped conversation Flynn had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in Dec. 2016.

“The two people who interviewed [Flynn] didn’t think he was lying, [which] was not [a] great beginning of a false statement case,” McCabe told the House Intel Committee. – READ MORE

