House releases unredacted Russia report — and it catches James Comey square in a lie on Mike Flynn

Newly unredacted portions of the House Intelligence Committee’s final report on Russia were released on Friday and they contain a bombshell relating to what former FBI Director James Comey’s told lawmakers about the bureau’s investigation into Michael Flynn.

According to Fox News, the documents show Comey told lawmakers the FBI did not believe Flynn intentionally lied about his contacts with Russian diplomats.

“Director Comey testified to the Committee that ‘the agents…discerned no physical indications of deception. They didn’t see any change in posture, in tone, in inflection, in eye contact. They saw nothing that indicated to them that he knew he was lying to them,’” the report states.

However, as the report also states, then FBI-deputy director Andrew McCabe called the Flynn case a “conundrum” because even though they knew Flynn wasn’t deceptive, his statement contradicted what they knew from a wiretapped conversation Flynn had with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in Dec. 2016.

“The two people who interviewed [Flynn] didn’t think he was lying, [which] was not [a] great beginning of a false statement case,” McCabe told the House Intel Committee. – READ MORE

