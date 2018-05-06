National Shooting Sports Foundation Just Expelled Dick’s Sporting Goods Over Gun Control Lobbying

True Pundit

The nation’s largest firearms trade association expelled Dick’s Sporting Goods on Friday morning, citing the retailer’s decision to hire multiple gun control lobbyists. The vote to expel Dick’s from the National Shooting Sports Foundation, or NSSF, was unanimous, the group said in a press release issued Friday morning.

“The National Shooting Sports Foundation® (NSSF®), the trade association for the firearms, ammunition, hunting and shooting sports industries, Board of Governors today unanimously voted to expel Dick’s Sporting Goods from membership for conduct detrimental to the best interests of the Foundation,” the group announced.

NSSF cited the hiring by Dick’s of lobbyists to push for gun control as a major impetus for the decision to expel Dick’s from NSSF’s membership.

NSSF’s vote to expel Dick’s Sporting Goods follows news first reported by The Federalist that Dick’s hired three lobbyists to push exclusively for gun control. Federal lobbying disclosure records show that the lobbyists were hired on April 27, 2018, for the sole purpose of “[l]obbying related to gun control.” The previous lobbyist for Dick’s, a Republican who formerly worked for the House Financial Services committee, was fired in late January. Instead of pushing for gun control, that lobbyist had focused on tax reformcybersecurity, and patent litigation reform on behalf of Dick’s, according to federal lobbying records. – READ MORE

