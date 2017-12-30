Major drug crackdown nets $1.93 million worth of meth and 14 arrests

Some 24 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $1.97 million were seized following an six-month nvestigation in North Carolina.

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that 14 people were arrested after search warrants were executed in a meth trafficking case, Fox 46 Charlotte reported. They face several charges, including conspiring to traffic methamphetamine and aiding and abetting criminal enterprise.

One woman was charged with harboring a fugitive.

In addition to the illicit drugs, 43 firearms were seized during the course of the search warrants. – READ MORE

