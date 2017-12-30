Drexel University Lauds Professor Who Wished For ‘White Genocide’

Drexel University is recognizing the “significant scholarly contributions” of a professor who notoriously wished for “white genocide” for Christmas.

CNN reported Thursday that Prof. George Ciccariello-Maher would be pursuing “other opportunities” while it lauded his work at the school.

“Drexel University has accepted his resignation and recognizes the significant scholarly contributions that Professor Ciccariello-Maher has made to the field of political thought and his service to the Drexel University community as an outstanding classroom teacher,” the university said in a statement. “Drexel University wishes Professor Ciccariello-Maher well in his future pursuits.”

George Ciccariello-Maher, who taught politics and global studies, announced his resignation Thursday on Twitter, writing that “After Dec. 31, 2017, I will no longer work at Drexel University.” – READ MORE

