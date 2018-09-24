Maine officials say getting lobsters stoned with marijuana before killing them is illegal

Maine government officials are not down with getting lobsters baked before boiling them alive, and have declared the practice illegal after Charlotte Gill, owner of Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound, made headlines for her unusual pre-cooking methods.

Maine health inspectors said the “food served to consumers at licensed eating places and affected by marijuana, as has been described with this establishment, as adulterated and therefore illegal,” the New York Times reports.

The decision was made by the department because regulators do not currently “have information on the health implications or effects of ‘sedating’ lobsters with marijuana,” the Times reports.

Gill argues that that THC-infused smoke she uses to get the lobster stoned does not impact the edible lobster meat, as the crustacean will be boiled before being served. – READ MORE

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) asked Maine officials on Wednesday for permission to build a large grave to mark the site of a truck crash that resulted in thousands of lobsters spilling out onto a highway.

PETA hopes to memorialize the “countless sensitive crustaceans” who were killed during the Aug. 22 crash in Brunswick, the animal rights group said.

Police said 7,000 pounds of live lobsters were destroyed and it’s suspected it was more than 4,500 lobsters that died, according to the Portland Press Herald.

The grave would “remind everyone that the best way to prevent such tragedies is to go vegan,” the animal rights group said. – READ MORE

