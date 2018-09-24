ELLISON ACCUSER PREDICTS HIS DENIALS ‘WILL END UP HUMILIATING HIM AND HIS FAMILY’

Karen Monahan has accused Ellison, the deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) and the party’s nominee for Minnesota attorney general, of emotionally and physically abusing her during their years-long relationship.

“It truly saddens me that Keith Ellison continues to have his daughter smear and lie about me. Why would you put your daughter and family in a position to lie and then have the truth come out about their lies. This is typical narcissist behavior, they will use their own kids,” wrote Monahan, an activist with liberal group Sierra Club.

“I broke up with Keith in Jan. 2017, he tried to get me back for a year, I refused. I have text to show this. Watch how he and others are trying to spin this story. It is sad, disgusting and he will end up humiliating him and his family further,” she added.- READ MORE

Sen. Mazie Hirono broke Sunday the Democratic Party’s silence on domestic-abuse allegations leveled a month ago against Rep. Keith Ellison, saying that they “need to be investigated.”

“As far as Keith Ellison, these allegations need to be investigated and appropriate action taken,” the Hawaii Democrat on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Her response came in response to questioning by CNN’s Jake Tapper on the party’s outrage over U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused by Christine Blasey Ford of attacking her 36 years ago when they were in high school.

“Wouldn’t the concern about Kavanaugh and Professor Ford be more credible if Democrats were also condemning similar charges against Democrats in their midst, including Congressman Ellison?” Mr. Tapper asked. – READ MORE