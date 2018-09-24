Bloomberg to mull presidential bid after midterms

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg (I) said Sunday that he will wait until after the midterms to determine whether he will run for president in 2020.

“We’d see whether or not it’s possible and how I feel, but that’s down the road. You’ve got to take these things one at a time, everybody’s focused now on the midterms, at least I think they are and should be,” he said on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”

CBS New York reported in June that Bloomberg is mulling a run for the presidency as a Democrat.

Bloomberg, who was mayor of New York from 2002 through 2013, also previously contemplated White House bids in 2008 and 2012. – READ MORE

Levi Strauss & Co.’s CEO Chip Bergh has thrown his hat into the Second Amendment rights ring by announcing the company’s public gun control advocacy.

The company plans to donate $1 million over four years through grants to anti-gun groups — including the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety, a Michael Bloomberg-fronted group — and will also encourage employee contributions through offering to double match all the monies they throw toward the anti-gun campaign.

Within 24 hours of the mass shooting at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School earlier this year, Everytown received $750,000 in online donations.

The day after the incident, Bloomberg, a long-time advocate for tighter firearm regulations in this country, urged citizens to act to “demand common-sense solutions to the gun violence crisis.”- READ MORE