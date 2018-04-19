Maine lawmakers believe they can override governor’s veto on marijuana bill

Lawmakers in Maine are confident they have the votes to override a likely veto by Gov. Paul LePage (R) on a bill legalizing recreational marijuana.

The state Senate on Tuesday passed the bill in a concurrence vote of 25-10; the House also approved it last week by a veto-proof margin. Legislators in the House believe their bloc of support for the bill will hold if the governor follows through on his promise to use a veto, according to the Portland Press Herald.

LePage has said he will strike down the bill over concerns that legalizing an adult-use marijuana program would create a second set of regulations and taxes on the substance in addition to the state’s existing medical marijuana program.

LePage has 10 days left to decide on the bill, which would likely allow the state to issue recreational marijuana licenses for businesses in the spring of next year. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1