Andrew Cuomo Blasts ‘Anti-American’ Trump Admin, Questions Voters’ True Support for Donald (VIDEO)

Speaking to Al Sharpton’s “National Action Network” conference in Manhattan, N.Y., Governor Andrew Cuomo ripped the Trump administration and questioned the intensity of the pro-Trump vote.

Cuomo, a Democrat from neighboring Queens, told the Midtown audience that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would “lament what has happened in this federal administration.”

He said the Trump White House is “extreme and conservative… because they won’t compromise.”

“They want to take what they believe and impose it on you. That is not just anti-democratic, that is anti-American,” Cuomo, who is running for a third term this year, said.

Cuomo said King would agree that President Donald Trump and his cabinet are “repugnant” and “anti-immigrant, anti-woman, anti-gun-safety, anti-equality, anti-environment [and] anti-inclusion.”

“I don’t believe anyone ran into the voting booth saying ‘I can’t wait to vote for Mr. Trump. Boy I feel good about this!’. – READ MORE

